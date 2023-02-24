Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Librarians could face fines, imprisonment under new Georgia law
Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has...
Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter
State lawmakers offer prayers for Jimmy Carter
State lawmakers offer moment of silence for Jimmy Carter and his family
The Turner Family on Family Feud
Georgia family to appear on ‘Family Feud’
Trevin Nicholas, Antonio Johnson-Irvin and Trey Trevillion (left to right)
3 men arrested in trafficking case of Cobb County girl

Latest News

President Joe Biden, center, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk during an...
Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions
First lady Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday as part of a five-day, two-country...
Biden ready to run, first lady says
Volunteers with MUST Ministries helping pass out groceries to families in need
Organization feeding thousands in Georgia food deserts
FILE - Former South Dakota Sen. James Abourezk is photographed in his Sioux Falls, S.D.,...
James Abourezk, 1st Arab American US senator, dies at 92
Volunteers with MUST Ministries helping pass out groceries to families in need
Organization feeding thousands in Georgia food deserts