Long wait times? There’s a pediatrician shortage across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia is dealing with a shortage of pediatricians, especially if you don’t live near a city.

“I just moved here so I definitely wanted him to establish care,” said Linda Whitmore.

It’s 4-year-old Amir’s first doctor’s appointment. His mom, Linda, says finding a doctor wasn’t hard, but getting him in was.

“Some pediatricians didn’t have anything until like April,” she said.

“I feel like we have one of the hardest jobs there is,” said Dr. Belinda Hodges, a pediatrician in Henry County.

Pediatricians like Dr. Hodges say being busy is an understatement. There is a significant pediatrician shortage across Georgia and rural communities are hit the worst.

“We are one of the lowest-paid professions in healthcare, so you don’t go into pediatrics for the money,” she said.

According to the Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center, of the 120 rural counties in Georgia, 46 have at least one pediatrician.

That leaves 74 counties without a pediatrician at all.

“Total in [our] entire community there are three pediatricians. That’s really good, a lot of communities have one or none,” said Dr. Charnetta Colton-Poole, a pediatrician in Washington County.

Dr. Colton-Poole practices in Sandersville with a population of around 5,600.

She says it’s difficult recruiting pediatricians to work outside of big cities like Atlanta because they don’t have a lot of the same resources.

“You don’t have all the luxuries of working in the city where a psychiatrist is five minutes away and there are 4 psychologists right next store,” she said.

Patients can sometimes drive hours to get care especially when it comes to pediatrician sub-specialties, like neurology and behavioral health.

“More and more is falling on the primary care physician, the pediatrician in general, to meet those demands,” said Dr. Hodges.

At Kaiser Permanente in Henry County, Dr. Hodges says she’s lucky to have behavioral health specialists nearby.

That certainly isn’t the case over in Sandersville where Dr. Colton-Poole says most of the population is on Medicaid. And that health insurance not being accepted, she says, also contributes to very long wait times.

