Medical center in Hall County verified as Level I trauma center

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville(Northeast Georgia Medical Center)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A medical center in Hall County was recently verified as a Level I trauma center.

Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Gainesville will now be one of five state-designated Level I trauma centers in Georgia and only the fourth nationally verified Level I trauma center in the state.

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting news for our community and beyond,” said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of Northeast Georgia Health System. “Since NGMC Gainesville’s Level II trauma center designation in 2013, our amazing trauma team has cared for nearly 20,000 trauma patients that would have had to travel outside our region for care.”

According to the American College of Surgeons, verified Level I trauma centers must be capable of providing system leadership and comprehensive trauma care for all injuries. They also play an important role in working with first responders and other agencies to develop a local trauma system and regional disaster planning.

To learn more about the trauma program at NGMC, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

