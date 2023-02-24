Black History Month
MEET FAYE: LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week

Faye may be a little shy at first, but she is very sweet.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - LifeLine Animal Project cares for 40,000 animals annually and takes an innovative approach to tackle the root causes of animal homelessness.

According to its website, the organization is the first to ever achieve no-kill levels at the DeKalb and Fulton County Animal shelters.

If you are looking to add a furry friend to your home, click here.

LifeLine Animal Project is located at 3180 Presidential Dr, Atlanta, GA 30340.

