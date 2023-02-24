Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan

A mystery sphere was found on a beach in Japan this week. (Source: TV ASAHI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mysterious metal sphere spotted on a beach in Japan prompted a response by the bomb squad earlier this week.

Officials in Hamamatsu City in Japan said police were called to the Enshuhama Beach area regarding a large unknown object seen in the sand.

Aerial views on Tuesday showed what appeared to be a massive metal sphere on the beach.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported that after careful examination the object was deemed not a threat. However, no further information was shared as to what the sphere was or where it came from.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Librarians could face fines, imprisonment under new Georgia law
Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has...
Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter
State lawmakers offer prayers for Jimmy Carter
State lawmakers offer moment of silence for Jimmy Carter and his family
The Turner Family on Family Feud
Georgia family to appear on ‘Family Feud’
Trevin Nicholas, Antonio Johnson-Irvin and Trey Trevillion (left to right)
3 men arrested in trafficking case of Cobb County girl

Latest News

President Joe Biden, center, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk during an...
Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions
First lady Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday as part of a five-day, two-country...
Biden ready to run, first lady says
Volunteers with MUST Ministries helping pass out groceries to families in need
Organization feeding thousands in Georgia food deserts
FILE - Former South Dakota Sen. James Abourezk is photographed in his Sioux Falls, S.D.,...
James Abourezk, 1st Arab American US senator, dies at 92
Volunteers with MUST Ministries helping pass out groceries to families in need
Organization feeding thousands in Georgia food deserts