Newborn still on ventilator weeks after mother killed in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A newborn baby continues to fight for her life after her mother was shot and killed in DeKalb County earlier this month.

Adrienne Rodriguez is still numb, unable to properly mourn the loss of her middle child because she’s too focused on her granddaughter’s survival.

“She’s so beautiful,” said Rodriguez about her granddaughter. “Oh my God, she’s so beautiful.”

On Feb. 2, Rodriguez’s daughter Shaniyah, who was 8 months pregnant, was with a friend at the Brannon Hill Apartments in DeKalb County when she was shot. The 20-year-old was rushed to the hospital where doctors performed an emergency C-section. she died two days later. her baby girl, Millianni, remains on a ventilator.

“Her entire brain is damaged,” Rodriguez said. “They did say this is how she’ll be her whole life if she was to survive. They don’t expect her to but basically, machines keeping her alive.”

Shaniyah is the second child Rodriguez has lost to gun violence. In 2014, her son Nizzear was shot and killed while sleeping at his grandmother’s house in Carrollton. It was his 13th birthday.

“I told him as soon as I get off work, I’m coming down there,” she recalled their last phone conversation. “He said, ‘I’m going to sleep now so tomorrow can come sooner’ and he never woke up.”

It’s been tragedy after tragedy for the mother of three. Police have yet to make an arrest in the murder of her daughter.

“Why I just want to know why,” she said to the person who pulled the trigger. “It’s like when do we as a community come together and say enough is enough?”

Rodriguez is now praying for a miracle, not only for her daughter’s legacy but her own sanity.

“This baby’s got to live,” she said with tears starting to form in her eyes. “The baby has to be OK because I can’t just have nobody. I can’t. I know I will mentally check out. I can’t.”

The Brannon Hill Apartments where Saniyah was shot has been plagued with issues for years now. Last May, six people were shot at the complex, three of whom died.

A memorial service for Shaniyah is planned for Saturday, Feb 25, starting at 1 pm, at Christ Apostolic Life Church in Douglasville. Her mother has started a fundraising campaign to help cover medical expenses for Shaniyah’s daughter.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.