NWS re-examines damage that occurred during Jan. 12th tornado outbreak

The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City has reexamined damage produced by tornadoes during the January 12th outbreak.
By Cutter Martin
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City has reexamined damage produced by tornadoes during the January 12th outbreak. Data suggests that one tornadic storm, in particular, produced multiple tornadoes simultaneously.

A severe thunderstorm moved out of eastern Alabama and into Troup and Heard Counties during the late afternoon hours of January 12th. The storm moved northeastward, tracking over portions of Meriwether, Pike, Spaulding, and Henry Counties. This storm produced much of the straight-line wind and tornado damage that occurred in, and around, Griffin.

By studying radar data and damage photos, it has been determined that there were multiple tornadoes on the ground at the same time as the dangerous storms tracked south of Metro Atlanta. Some data suggests that smaller, satellite, tornadoes wrapped into the main circulation or parent tornadoes; enhance damage in some areas.

Recovery continues in many of the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

