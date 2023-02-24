Black History Month
Pedestrian struck and killed in the middle of I-75 North in Clayton County

The scene of a fatal crash on I-75 North just past I-285.
The scene of a fatal crash on I-75 North just past I-285.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal crash involving a pedestrian has shut down a portion of I-75 North in Clayton County Friday morning.

Clayton County Police responded to the fatal crash around 1 a.m. Officers say one person was on foot and was fatally struck by a vehicle. The driver remained at the scene and was transported to a local hospital.

Police say the victim was in the middle of the interstate at the time of the incident.

At this time, all northbound lanes are closed as investigators try to determine why the victim was in the middle of the interstate.

