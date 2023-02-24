MARTA police officer shoots person near North Ave. MARTA station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The person was reportedly shot by a MARTA police officer.

ORIGINAL STORY: A person has reportedly been shot at 713 W Peachtree St. NE, near the North Ave. MARTA station.

Trains are not servicing the North Ave. station. MARTA will provide bus service between the Civic Center, Midtown and North Ave. stations.

The person is reportedly in critical condition.

Update: Due to the police activity at North Ave, trains will not service North Ave. At Midtown, NB trains resuming normal service from the NB platform. We apologize for the inconvenience. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) February 24, 2023

MARTA is also offering Lyft credits through the MARTAConnect app.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.