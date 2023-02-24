MARTA police officer shoots person near North Ave. MARTA station
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The person was reportedly shot by a MARTA police officer.
ORIGINAL STORY: A person has reportedly been shot at 713 W Peachtree St. NE, near the North Ave. MARTA station.
Trains are not servicing the North Ave. station. MARTA will provide bus service between the Civic Center, Midtown and North Ave. stations.
The person is reportedly in critical condition.
MARTA is also offering Lyft credits through the MARTAConnect app.
