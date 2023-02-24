Police searching for 2 young brothers missing in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department is searching for two young brothers who have been missing since early Friday morning.

Jeremiah Hill, 12, and his 15-year-old brother Rico were last seen at their home in the 7000th block of Spruce Court in Riverdale.

“At 4:23 a.m., Clayton County Police Officers responded to the 7000th block of Spruce Court, Riverdale, GA in reference to a missing person. During the investigation, officers learned that both brothers Jeremiah and Rico Hill both left the home through the kitchen window. Both brothers have been diagnosed with a mental illness,” police said.

Police said Jeremiah is 4 feet-2 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Hill was last seen wearing black jeans, a red/black/yellow tie die hoodie and black/red shoes.

Rico Hill is 5 feet-5 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Hill was last seen wearing red pants, a red hoodie, an orange beanie, and black shoes.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Jeremiah Hill and Rico Hill is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

