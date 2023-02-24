Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police searching for 2 young brothers missing in Clayton County

Jeremiah Hill, 12, and his 15-year-old brother Rico were last seen at their home in the 7000th block of Spruce Court in Riverdale.
Clayton County teens reported missing
Clayton County teens reported missing(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department is searching for two young brothers who have been missing since early Friday morning.

Jeremiah Hill, 12, and his 15-year-old brother Rico were last seen at their home in the 7000th block of Spruce Court in Riverdale.

“At 4:23 a.m., Clayton County Police Officers responded to the 7000th block of Spruce Court, Riverdale, GA in reference to a missing person. During the investigation, officers learned that both brothers Jeremiah and Rico Hill both left the home through the kitchen window. Both brothers have been diagnosed with a mental illness,” police said.

Police said Jeremiah is 4 feet-2 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Hill was last seen wearing black jeans, a red/black/yellow tie die hoodie and black/red shoes.

Rico Hill is 5 feet-5 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Hill was last seen wearing red pants, a red hoodie, an orange beanie, and black shoes.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Jeremiah Hill and Rico Hill is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Librarians could face fines, imprisonment under new Georgia law
Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has...
Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter
State lawmakers offer prayers for Jimmy Carter
State lawmakers offer moment of silence for Jimmy Carter and his family
The Turner Family on Family Feud
Georgia family to appear on ‘Family Feud’
Gogineni Rayudu
Cobb County bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home

Latest News

Faye
MEET FAYE: LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week
Kevin Kraus PA Announcer for Braves
Atlanta Braves names new ‘Voice of the Braves’
A Gwinnett County Police officer suffered a head injury after a car slammed into her patrol car.
Gwinnett County Police officer injured after driver rams into patrol car
A collage of Jimmy Carter through the years.
Jimmy Carter’s final campaign | Full coverage
MEET FAYE: Lifeline Animal Project Pet of the Week