PONKO Chicken: Home of the award-winning Japenese American chicken tender

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - PONKO Chicken is known for its award-winning Japanese-American chicken tender.

The restaurant has locations throughout metro Atlanta and surrounding areas.

The first PONKO Chicken franchise store opened its doors in Midtown in 2019.

For a list of locations and more information about PONKO Chicken, click here.

PONKO Chicken has claimed the titles of the following:

“THREE-PEAT WINNER at TASTE of ATLANTA”

“TOP SELLING VENDOR at VERIZON’S SUPER BOWL LIVE LIII”

“BEST FRIED CHICKEN at ATL CLUCKFEST”

“BEST TASTE at MIDTOWN ALLIANCE”

“BEST SALADS - ATLANTA MAGAZINE READER’S CHOICE POLL”

“BEST FRIED CHICKEN - ACCESS ATLANTA’S BEST OF ATLANTA”

“BEST FRIES - ACCESS ATLANTA’S BEST OF ATLANTA”

“BEST SALAD - ACCESS ATLANTA’S BEST OF ATLANTA”

“BEST FOOD TRUCK - ACCESS ATLANTA’S BEST OF ATLANTA”

“BEST TACOS - ACCESS ATLANTA’S BEST OF ATLANTA FINALIST”

