Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Rare sight: Snow near Hollywood sign; LA gets first blizzard warning in 30-plus years

The Los Angeles area is getting its first blizzard warning since 1989 as snow falls near the Hollywood sign. (Source: KABC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - This is not something you see every day – or most decades, for that matter.

Aerial views in the Los Angeles area show snow near the Hollywood sign.

The mountains of Los Angeles County are getting their first blizzard warning since 1989.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning will be in place from 4 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday. The area is already under a winter storm warning.

The weather service forecasts up to 8 feet of snow at some of the highest elevations in Southern California, while lower elevations could see 6-12 inches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has...
Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter
The Turner Family on Family Feud
Georgia family to appear on ‘Family Feud’
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Librarians could face fines, imprisonment under new Georgia law
State lawmakers offer prayers for Jimmy Carter
State lawmakers offer moment of silence for Jimmy Carter and his family
15-year-old Madison Gesswein
911 calls show mom tried to save Peachtree City teen found dead in apartment

Latest News

83-year-old man killed in Fayetteville car crash
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks
Officials at the Saint Louis Zoo said a bear escaped its enclosure for a second time.
Bear escapes zoo enclosure for 2nd time this month, prompting lockdown
Because the material around the black holes can reach millions of degrees, producing X-rays,...
NASA space telescope finds two pairs of black holes on collision course
ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb. 23, 2023
ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb. 23, 2023