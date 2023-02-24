‘Sumsweet’ World’s first Black-owned sweetener

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Teresia Matthew, a mother of two from Atlanta, has created the world’s first Black-owned sweetener brand, SumSweet, making a groundbreaking contribution to the sweetener industry.

Born out of her personal struggle to quit sugar and the negative effects she experienced with artificial sweeteners, Teresia has developed a sweetener that not only tastes like sugar but also lacks the bitter aftertaste and cooling effects commonly found in artificial sweeteners.

After thorough testing, Teresia is confident that SumSweet will satisfy even the most discerning palates.

The company currently offers four types of SumSweet: SumSweet Crystals, SumSweet+ Granular, SumSweet+ Confectioners, and SumSweet+ Brown, and Teresia is already planning to expand the product line with dessert mixes, drink mixes, and other pantry staples.

