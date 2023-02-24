Black History Month
‘Sumsweet’ World’s first Black-owned sweetener

After thorough testing, Teresia is confident that SumSweet will satisfy even the most discerning palates.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Teresia Matthew, a mother of two from Atlanta, has created the world’s first Black-owned sweetener brand, SumSweet, making a groundbreaking contribution to the sweetener industry.

Born out of her personal struggle to quit sugar and the negative effects she experienced with artificial sweeteners, Teresia has developed a sweetener that not only tastes like sugar but also lacks the bitter aftertaste and cooling effects commonly found in artificial sweeteners.

The company currently offers four types of SumSweet: SumSweet Crystals, SumSweet+ Granular, SumSweet+ Confectioners, and SumSweet+ Brown, and Teresia is already planning to expand the product line with dessert mixes, drink mixes, and other pantry staples.

