SWAT standoff in Roswell ends with man in custody

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff in Roswell ended after the alleged gunman surrendered.

Roswell police responded to a call at 148 Grove Way and found a person with gunshot wounds to their shoulder and thigh. The alleged gunman had barricaded himself inside the house with a woman believed to be his mother.

SWAT arrived on scene after the man refused to come out of the house. SWAT took over negotiations and the man surrendered peacefully around 5 p.m. He was tased upon surrendering.

Both people inside the house were taken to the hospital.

