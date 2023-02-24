SWAT standoff in Roswell ends with man in custody
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff in Roswell ended after the alleged gunman surrendered.
Roswell police responded to a call at 148 Grove Way and found a person with gunshot wounds to their shoulder and thigh. The alleged gunman had barricaded himself inside the house with a woman believed to be his mother.
SWAT arrived on scene after the man refused to come out of the house. SWAT took over negotiations and the man surrendered peacefully around 5 p.m. He was tased upon surrendering.
Both people inside the house were taken to the hospital.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.