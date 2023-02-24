Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Zoo Atlanta welcomes two red pandas from Zoo Knoxville

Ruby (left) and Rose (right)
Ruby (left) and Rose (right)(Zoo Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two female red pandas are the newest arrivals to Zoo Atlanta.

Ruby and Rose arrived Feb. 23 from Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Red Panda Species Survival Plan. Jackie, the male red panda previously at Zoo Atlanta, is being moved to Zoo Knoxville.

Ruby and Rose are Himalayan red pandas, which are native to native to Nepal, Bhutan and parts of India. The species is classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and are threatened by habitat loss, poaching for their pelts and capture for the illegal pet trade.

Red pandas are a different species from giant pandas. The two share a distant common ancestor but are not closely related.

The pair will be viewable by the public in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Librarians could face fines, imprisonment under new Georgia law
Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has...
Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter
State lawmakers offer prayers for Jimmy Carter
State lawmakers offer moment of silence for Jimmy Carter and his family
The Turner Family on Family Feud
Georgia family to appear on ‘Family Feud’
Gogineni Rayudu
Cobb County bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home

Latest News

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 26: Guitarist Martin Gore and singer Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode...
Depeche Mode announces Oct. 15 date at State Farm Arena
The RISE Schools may close due to their charter not being renewed by Fulton County Schools.
East Point school will possibly close after Fulton County doesn’t renew charter
Film lovers celebrate reopening of Tara Theatre
Film lovers celebrate after Tara Theatre reopening announcement
NPHC
‘Divine Nine′ Historic Black fraternities and sororities across Georgia