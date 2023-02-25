Black History Month
Investigation underway after 12-year-old girl shot in Fulton County

Police taped
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old girl was shot in Fulton County Friday evening.

Police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3770 Leesburg CT SW at 6:32 p.m. and upon arrival located the victim who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The 12-year-old was alert and transported to the hospital, police said.

There is no official word on what led up to this shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

