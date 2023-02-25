DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 8th annual Love Run 5K hosted by DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston is underway in Decatur on Saturday.

According to officials, all participants will receive a signature long-sleeve shirt and race medal.

8th annual Love Run 5K underway in Decatur (DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office)

The run is held to help raise awareness of teen dating violence survivors. The race began at 8:30 a.m. in Decatur Square. It is a family-friendly race and commemorates Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, officials add.

Proceeds from the Love Run will benefit the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence, according to officials.

