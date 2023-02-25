8th annual Love Run 5K underway in Decatur

Black History Month
The Love Run 5K is held to raise awareness of teen dating violence
By Miles Montgomery
Updated: 58 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 8th annual Love Run 5K hosted by DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston is underway in Decatur on Saturday.

According to officials, all participants will receive a signature long-sleeve shirt and race medal.

The run is held to help raise awareness of teen dating violence survivors. The race began at 8:30 a.m. in Decatur Square. It is a family-friendly race and commemorates Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, officials add.

Proceeds from the Love Run will benefit the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence, according to officials.

