Ahmaud Arbery Foundation partners with Atlanta Track Club on new 5K

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s not something any mother should have to worry about but on Friday the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation and the Atlanta Track Club joined forces to make the streets safer for all Black men.

It’s a fight that’s now more urgent after the atrocious murder of Ahmaud Arbery in 2020.

Arbery was just out for a jog when three white men chased him down and killed him.

On Friday the Arbery Foundation and the Atlanta Track Club announced their new partnership that will bring an annual 5K to Atlanta to ensure Arbery’s name is remembered with the word change.

The ‘Run with Maud 5k’ will take place on May 6 each year.

It’s two days before Arbery’s birthday.

“I started doing like a two, three-mile walk,” Ahmaud Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper said.

When Wanda Cooper goes on a walk, she said she doesn’t always feel like herself anymore.

“I walked on the trail and I often saw myself as Ahmaud. I was walking but he was running and he had no idea that his life was in danger.”

She said it’s because when her son Ahmaud Arbery set out for an innocent run three years ago, it changed the way she views running or walking while being Black.

“He ran for seven minutes before he was killed.”

Travis and Gregory McMichael along with William Bryan Jr. are all now serving life sentences in prison for murdering Arbery.

It was a tragic end to his life, but now the hopeful begging of more change.

“To address and to talk about something that I just really never understood, this thing that is, running while black,” Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah said.

The Atlanta Track Club and the Ahmaud Arbery foundation are partnering up in the journey to bring more mental and physical health resources to black and brown men across America, with proceeds from the run.

“I felt like when Ahmaud began to run, Ahmaud felt like he was free,” Cooper said.

Cooper and the Atlanta Track Club hope the ‘Run With Maud’ movement will be a way of advocating for more people like Ahmaud who struggled with mental health and deserve safe spaces to run free and clear their heads while being black.

“I want people to look at Ahmaud Arbery as a man of change,” Cooper said.

Since Arbery’s death, Georgia has repealed the citizen’s arrest law and there’s now a hate crime law in Georgia.

Ahmaud’s mother hopes the annual ‘Run With Maud’ movement will spark more conversations about what it means to be black while running and create more changes in laws that promote racism.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.