Black History Month: How Young Jeezy took Hip-Hop by storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Right out the gate, Atlanta rap legend Young Jeezy took Hip-Hop by storm with his tenacity, addictive voice showing his hunger and his unrelenting desire to be successful.

Close friend and legendary DJ Drama recalled how Jeezy has changed the rap game, popular culture, fashion and changed the standards of hustling.

“When it comes to Jeezy, he has one of the most important mixtapes and albums in not just southern rap music, but in hip-hop in general,” he said. “We talk about “Trap or Die” and “Thug Motivation” and those are classics that are going to be heralded as top 10 or top 20 albums when we discuss hip-hop 50.”

Originally from South Carolina, Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins moved to Atlanta at a young age and has represented the city well, says National Radio Personality Incognito.

“We’ve all witnessed the growth in Jeezy and in life that’s what it’s all about is evolving and going to the next level,” said Incognito. “This is the guy that came in telling us to trap or die and now we’re watching him as a father. We’re watching him expand and the orchestra he just did recently, that was amazing that was the purest form of black excellence.”

He made the point early on that he was not to be taken lightly In the music industry.

Jeezy bursted on the scene in the group ‘Boyz N The Hood’ in the 2005 debut track titled, “Dem Boyz” and made sure he stood out among the crowd, according to National Radio Personality Incognito.

Jeezy released his smash debut album, “Thug Motivation 101“ in 2005 behind his powerful hits “And Then What,” “Air Forces,” “My Hood,” “Soul Survivor,” and “Get Your Mind Right.”

“He’s really Young Jizzle from the bottom of the map,” said Incognito, pointing to one of his biggest hit songs off of his debut album, “Thug Motivation 101.” To watch him grow from a street pharmacist and hustler to an entrepreneur that owns good equity in Atlanta and watch him survive this long generation wise to be able to still let his music creativity be therapeutic for people who are growing is pretty huge.”

He has released several hit albums and countless classic mixtapes, sold millions of records and positively changed the way the music industry promotes and markets music.

According to Incognito, Jeezy used to go to clubs and businesses around Atlanta and hand out his mixtapes and would “flood the streets “ with new music. That is one way that Jeezy and many other hip-hop artists built their brand and made a name for themselves.

The mixtape “Trap or Die” was produced by DJ Drama on his successful series “Gangsta Grillz and is a perfect example of how powerful Jeezy’s impact and dedication is in culture.

“There has not been another artist who has had a nostalgic impact that Jeezy gave us,” said Incognito. “Because when he came out, there wasn’t a vehicle riding by, there wasn’t a pair of headphones, there wasnt a person that wasn’t playing “Trap or Die.” It was serious.”

What makes Jeezy stand out among the crowd is the way that he tells the story of his life and how he rose out of the struggle growing up in poverty. Millions of people relate to the struggle that Jeezy experienced and were inspired by the way that he not only turned his life around but the drive that he still carries to this day.

”Jeezy’s impact is so strong that if you listen to one of his records, he says, “I’ll take you back to when I was 16 with a bankroll, posted on the corner like a light pole.” The title of my show is ”Posted On The Corner” and that’s an ode to Jeezy and Yo Gotti and all of the other trap rappers. We watched Jeezy from the bottom of the map and he showed us it’s okay to “swap it out.”

Young Jeezy, who is also known as ”The Snowman,” used to wear a special designed Snowman shirt that many school officials, parents and others tried to have banned and prohibited from wearing. That movement led him to his legendary mixtape “Can’t Ban The Snowman.”

Jeezy is currently on the “Legends of the Streetz” tour with fellow Atlanta legend T.I., Jadakiss and many others. The tour is scheduled to make a stop at State Farm Arena in March.

“To this day, Jeezy goes out in front of a crowd of 20,000 and performs records that he put out in 2005 and will have entire stadiums sing word for word,” DJ Drama continued. “Because it was more than just music to them, it was a movement.”

DJ Drama says he’s proud to be a part of Jeezy’s career and to watch him grow up close.

”To watch his evolution from early on until where he is now, and even with our recent project “Snow Fall,” to restore the feel, for me is crazy,” said DJ Drama. “He put his stamp in music, in business and in the community.”

