Celebration of life scheduled for Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life is scheduled in Decatur for a longtime Georgia bishop and music legend on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the world-renowned Morton family and New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church lost music legend and Bishop James H. Morton Sr.

Bishop Morton will be lain in state for viewing from Noon until 9 p.m. at the New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church.

According to officials, Bishop Morton’s “desire to serve the Lord was realized at an early age, when at 8 years old his father overheard him singing the song ‘You Can’t Beat God Giving’ and was so moved that he asked Young James to lead the church in singing the song the following Sunday.”

Officials add that James answered the call to preach the Gospel in 1968.

Bishop Marvin Winans, Stellar Award Winning Gospel Singer and Pastor of The Dream Center, Bishop William Murphy, III, and Soul Train Award and Stellar Award Winning Gospel Singer, Byron Cage

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.