‘Female shot in the face’ in Atlanta after argument with acquaintance

Shooting investigation in Atlanta early Saturday morning
Shooting investigation in Atlanta early Saturday morning(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting that left a female injured in Atlanta early Saturday morning is under investigation.

Police responded to the area of Fraser Street and Grant Street after reports of a shooting early in the morning.

Investigators tell Atlanta News First an argument between “two acquaintances” led to the shooting.

A female, who has not been identified by officials, was shot in the face. The current extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

According to Atlanta police officials, the “male shooter” is detained and cooperating with authorities.

The shooting remains under investigation.

