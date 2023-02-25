Female shot and killed in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting that left a female dead in southeast Atlanta early Saturday morning is under investigation.

Police responded to the area of 240 Grant St. after reports of a shooting around 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a female with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are investigating another shooting in the nearby area of Grant Street and Frasier Streets that left another female injured.

The female has not been identified by officials at this time.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.