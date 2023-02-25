FIRST ALERT | Few showers on Saturday; Drier Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Showers are possible late Friday night and Saturday as a weak disturbance passes through the Southeastern United States. The temperature will be in the low to mid 50s early Saturday, and the highest chance for passing showers is until noon. It looks drier, but still mostly cloudy, in the afternoon. The high temperature will range from the 50s in the mountains to the mid 60s in Atlanta Metro and low to mid 70s well south of Atlanta.

Saturday night will be mainly dry and not too cold with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 50s overnight. Sunday should be a decent day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

First Alert for strong wind and showers on Monday

The temperature will warm into the mid to upper 70s on Monday ahead of a cold front. Strong southwesterly winds are likely in the afternoon. Gusts near 40 mph are possible. Showers and thunderstorms with the front will likely weaken as they get closer to north Georgia. The best chance for a t-storm is in the afternoon in NW Georgia.

Pleasant weather is likely Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 70s with sunshine on Tuesday before clouds increase on Wednesday. There is another First Alert for rain Wednesday night into Thursday.

Have plans? Keep an casual eye on the forecast. You can be alerted to rain approaching your plans by the First Alert Weather App.

