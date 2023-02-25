First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers Saturday, but mainly dry Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Saturday, everyone! Today will be a slightly unsettled and cooler day, but nothing to ruin any plans.

Showers will start to increase in coverage come late morning with the best chance for rain through the early afternoon. Expect rain coverage to taper through the evening.

Afternoon high temperatures today will climb into the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow, we will keep rain chances mainly confined to the mountains , we will also have the opportunity to see a little more sun with highs near 70.

A First Alert has been issued for Monday as it will be very windy, with gusts upwards of 40 mph possible through the afternoon.

We will stay mainly dry Tuesday and Wednesday, but all eyes are on Thursday and Friday as a pretty potent storm system rolls through.

We have a First Alert for Thursday and Friday due to widespread rain and storms. We will be keeping a close eye on the potential for severe weather with this as well.

Scattered showers possible, especially through the early afternoon. (Atlanta News First)

Scattered showers today ahead of a drier and slightly warmer Sunday. (Atlanta News First)

First Alert: wind gusts upwards of 40 mph Monday (Atlanta News First)

Thursday night into Friday a storm system brings widespread rain and storms. (Atlanta News First)

Slightly unsettled weekend ahead of a windy Monday. All eyes on the end of the week. (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.