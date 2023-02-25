Black History Month
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers Saturday, but mainly dry Sunday

Expect scattered showers through the afternoon with rain tapering off tonight
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Saturday, everyone! Today will be a slightly unsettled and cooler day, but nothing to ruin any plans.

Showers will start to increase in coverage come late morning with the best chance for rain through the early afternoon. Expect rain coverage to taper through the evening.

Afternoon high temperatures today will climb into the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow, we will keep rain chances mainly confined to the mountains , we will also have the opportunity to see a little more sun with highs near 70.

A First Alert has been issued for Monday as it will be very windy, with gusts upwards of 40 mph possible through the afternoon.

We will stay mainly dry Tuesday and Wednesday, but all eyes are on Thursday and Friday as a pretty potent storm system rolls through.

We have a First Alert for Thursday and Friday due to widespread rain and storms. We will be keeping a close eye on the potential for severe weather with this as well.

Scattered showers possible, especially through the early afternoon.
Scattered showers today ahead of a drier and slightly warmer Sunday.
First Alert: wind gusts upwards of 40 mph Monday
Thursday night into Friday a storm system brings widespread rain and storms.
Slightly unsettled weekend ahead of a windy Monday. All eyes on the end of the week.
