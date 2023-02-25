Black History Month
Funeral for Atlanta trailblazer Thomas Dortch Jr. underway

Funeral services announced for Thomas Dortch Jr.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of the life and legacy of Thomas W. Dortch Jr. is underway at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

72-year-old Thomas W. Dortch died on Feb. 15 surrounded by family and close friends after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

An international figure, purpose-driven philanthropist, and, celebrated civic leader, Dortch led a storied career that propelled him to leadership roles as a trustee at a number of the nation’s leading historically black colleges and universities and chairman of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

Former U.S. Senator Sam Nun; Ambassador Andrew Young; New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant; Bishop Neil Ellis; Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change CEO Dr. Bernice A. King; 100 Black Men of America, Inc. Vice-Chairman Albert E. Dotson, Jr.; Judge Glenda Hatchett and more will commemorate Dortch’s life and legacy.

