Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

1 in custody, truck searched after ‘credible’ bomb threat in Cobb Co.

1 in custody, truck searched after ‘credible’ bomb threat in Cobb Co.
1 in custody, truck searched after ‘credible’ bomb threat in Cobb Co.(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An individual has been placed in custody in connection to “a credible bomb threat” near a busy shopping center in Cobb County on Saturday.

Cobb County officials say the individual, who has not been identified, had an explosive device near a busy stretch of road in Marietta.

Police officials evacuated businesses and homes near South Loop and Lower Roswell Roads around 8:13 a.m. after receiving 9-1-1 calls about a vehicle parked in the East Gate Shopping Center with a suspected explosive device.

The Cobb County Bomb Squad, ATF, and FBI officials responded to the scene. Investigators say they believe the threat to be serious.

Officials confirmed that the bomb squad “secured a package out of the truck.”

ORIGINAL STORY: An area in Marietta has now been deemed to be safe by officials after a bomb was removed on Saturday.

Authorities responded to the area of South Loop and Lower Roswell Road to investigate a suspected pipe bomb.

Officials say the Cobb County bomb team was called to assist Marietta police officials.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevin Nicholas, Antonio Johnson-Irvin and Trey Trevillion (left to right)
3 men arrested in trafficking case of Cobb County girl
Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has...
Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter
Police activity at the North Ave. MARTA station.
23-year-old killed outside MARTA station
The man who discovered the body is hoping investigators can determine who she was and what...
Man finds woman’s body along river in West Virginia
The entire team said they hope they can serve as inspiration for others.
Deaf cheerleading squad makes history with first competition win

Latest News

8th annual Love Run 5K underway in Decatur
8th annual Love Run 5K underway in Decatur
Funeral services announced for Thomas Dortch Jr.
Thousands pay tribute to Atlanta trailblazer Thomas Dortch Jr.
Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.
Celebration of life scheduled for Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.
Georgia community remembers Thomas Dorch Jr.