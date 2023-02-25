1 in custody, truck searched after ‘credible’ bomb threat in Cobb Co.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An individual has been placed in custody in connection to “a credible bomb threat” near a busy shopping center in Cobb County on Saturday.

Cobb County officials say the individual, who has not been identified, had an explosive device near a busy stretch of road in Marietta.

Police officials evacuated businesses and homes near South Loop and Lower Roswell Roads around 8:13 a.m. after receiving 9-1-1 calls about a vehicle parked in the East Gate Shopping Center with a suspected explosive device.

The Cobb County Bomb Squad, ATF, and FBI officials responded to the scene. Investigators say they believe the threat to be serious.

Officials confirmed that the bomb squad “secured a package out of the truck.”

ORIGINAL STORY: An area in Marietta has now been deemed to be safe by officials after a bomb was removed on Saturday.

Authorities responded to the area of South Loop and Lower Roswell Road to investigate a suspected pipe bomb.

Officials say the Cobb County bomb team was called to assist Marietta police officials.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.