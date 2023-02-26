12-gauge shotgun, illegal drugs and money from Fayetteville home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fayetteville police arrested an individual during a narcotics investigation.

According to Fayetteville police officials, a 12-gauge shotgun, illegal drugs, and $239 were seized near the 800 block of Ayme Street.

The identity of the individual who was arrested has not been released by officials at this time.

An ongoing narcotics investigation in the 800-block of Ayme St. has led to an arrest and the seizure of a 12-gauge shotgun, multiple narcotics, and $239 in U.S. currency. pic.twitter.com/SX1RWB50wh — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) February 25, 2023

There is no additional information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.