12-gauge shotgun, illegal drugs and money from Fayetteville home

Illegal drugs, gun and money seized in Fayetteville
Illegal drugs, gun and money seized in Fayetteville
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fayetteville police arrested an individual during a narcotics investigation.

According to Fayetteville police officials, a 12-gauge shotgun, illegal drugs, and $239 were seized near the 800 block of Ayme Street.

The identity of the individual who was arrested has not been released by officials at this time.

There is no additional information.

