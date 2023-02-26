Atlanta metro community rallies to mark 1 year of Russian invasion of Ukraine

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One year ago, on Feb.24, Russia invaded Ukraine killing thousands of people and causing the biggest migration in Europe since WW2. On Saturday, people across Atlanta gathered to mark the anniversary at Piedmont Park in Fulton County as a part of the global rally of Ukrainians.

Dozens of activists and community members took to the streets showing 365 photo posters about tragic events that have happened since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

“We are going to come together to give thanks for the support in bringing our joint victory and fight for freedom, which continues in Ukraine,” said in a statement.

Atlanta News First also spoke with women who said they left the country, after the Russian army attacked their cities and homes.

“One year ago, in the March of 6th, the Russian terrorists came to my city. They hidden a bomb into my home,” said Mariia Yatsko, a native from the City Kharkiv. “We lost our job. We lost our home. We lost everything,” Yatsko said.

“Russian terrorists’--they’re killing people. They’re killing everything which we have. They destroy our life. It is very, very difficult to start from zero,” Yatsko said.

Yatsko said she came here months ago for a program called, ‘United for Ukraine’. She adds her sister invited her here to save them from the war.

“We’re trying to build our life from zero, and my husband he’s still staying in Ukraine. He’s in military. He’s fighting to get freedom for our country,” Yatsko said. “I got a lot of American friends here. I got a very good job. I already have a job and what’s helping is you guys. Me and my son, we feel safe here,” she said.

Sasha, an event organizer, and refugee said she has a similar story. She came to America with her five-year-old son.

“I’m from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine,” Sasha said. “On the third day of the war, I moved from my home,” she said. “So, we crossed the border by walk,” Sasha said.

At the event, Ukrainians and Americans marched and reflected on each day of the war thus far.

“Today is really important, because we want to thank you to all Americans citizens for your help. We want to say thank you to our defenders in Ukraine...to our troops,” Sasha said.

Michael Vershinin is a Chief Patrol Police of Mariupol City. Organizers said he was taken into captivity by the Russian Army, and came to America for a few months for rehab.

“I hope that every American understand now what this war is about. This is not just a war between Russian and Ukraine. This is war of civilizations, and we all have to be United, so we can overcome our enemy. This isn’t just enemy for Ukraine; this is an enemy of a free society,” Vershinin said.

“We’re fighting for democracy--for freedom,” Sassy said. “And what we need, we need more weapons because, I think our victory is really close, but we need just a little bit more supplies,” she said.

The organizer said she hopes more people can support.

“Continue to support us because war is not over so we need the weapons,” Sasha said.

As the battle continues, many said they are hopeful for better days ahead.

“We’re standing with Ukraine, and we hope that everything will end, and no more people will die,” Yatsko said.

Demonstration officials said 57 North American cities are going to hold the same event to mark the war anniversary.

To see how you can help, contact Sasha (Oleksandra Slasna) at sasha.slasnaya@gmail.com.

