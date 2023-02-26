Atlanta’s first Black TV reporter Lo Jelks passed away

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first Black TV reporter in Atlanta has died, according to officials.

Multiple reports have said Lo Jelks has passed away at age 83.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a brief statement on Twitter saying in part: “Marty, the girls, and I were saddened to hear of Lo Jelks’ passing. As someone who made history for our state, he paved the way for other African Americans in media during a pivotal time. As we pray for his loved ones, we’re also remembering his valued contributions.”

