Atlanta’s first Black TV reporter Lo Jelks passed away

Photo of legendary Atlanta TV reporter Lo Jelks
Photo of legendary Atlanta TV reporter Lo Jelks(Atlanta Press Club)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first Black TV reporter in Atlanta has died, according to officials.

Multiple reports have said Lo Jelks has passed away at age 83.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a brief statement on Twitter saying in part: “Marty, the girls, and I were saddened to hear of Lo Jelks’ passing. As someone who made history for our state, he paved the way for other African Americans in media during a pivotal time. As we pray for his loved ones, we’re also remembering his valued contributions.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

