Black History Month: How DJ Drama changed Hip-Hop culture and mixtapes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When it comes to mixtapes in Hip-Hop history, DJ Clue, DJ Kay Slay, DJ Green Lantern, DJ Whoo Kid, and DJ Funk Flex are some of the pioneers that come to mind.

But in the southern United States, mixtapes brought on a whole new meaning with the legendary DJ Drama, who has evolved into one of the most influential of any era in music.

Originally from Philadelphia, DJ Drama, whose real name is Tyree Cinque Simmons, moved down to Atlanta to go to college at an early age.

DJ Drama learned early on that when it comes to Hip Hop, culture, and community, Atlanta is one of, if not the most influential city in the United States.

“He did what most people did he got captivated by the energy of Atlanta. He never left and he built an empire here,” said close friend and collaborator T.I.

However, the south, or “dirty south” as many rap fans call it, is one of, if not the most dominant and most influential regions of music during the past 30 years. DJ Drama is a big part of that success through his relentless grind and dedication.

DJ Drama created a mixtape called “Jim Crow Laws” and another called “How the South Was Won” then he eventually came up with a mixtape series called ”Gangsta Grillz” that would forever shape hip-hop.

Gangsta Grillz was created in the early 2000′s around the time that he was first introduced to Atlanta rap legend T.I.

“I studied hip-hop and I knew the connection between DJs and artists,” said DJ Drama. “Here’s somebody that I can come up with and create a movement with similar to Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, Eric B and Rakim, Jay Master Jay and Run DMC, DJ Whoo Kid and 50 Cent, DJ Green Lantern, and Eminem. As much work as I was putting in, I wanted a gig and to be TIPs DJ because I knew he was the one. When it comes to the south and when it comes to Atlanta he was the King of the South. It came together just as I envisioned it.”

To many hip-hop fans, the Dedication series that DJ Drama created with New Orleans-born hip-hop icon Lil Wayne, and “Trap or Die” with Atlanta rap legend Young Jeezy are arguably among the best and most influential mixtapes of all time.

“When it comes to Jeezy, he has one of the most important mixtapes and albums in not just southern rap music, but in hip-hop in general,” he recently told Atlanta News First. “We talk about “Trap or Die” and “Thug Motivation” and those are classics.”

In November, T.I. spoke to Atlanta News First in an exclusive interview where he discussed his career, new projects, his newly opened Trap City Cafe, and more. He also spoke about the evolution of hip-hop and the way that mixtapes and promotion has changed over the years.

“DJ Drama had a large hand in changing the industry and how the industry viewed and respected mixtapes. He did that with great sacrifice,” T.I. fondly recalled. “Drama had a fed case for mixtapes basically.”

Officials confiscated thousands of mixtapes during a raid at a music studio.

T.I. pointed to how large corporations saw DJ Drama and mixtapes “as a threat.” “It had such an impact that the distributors had to roll with it. DJ Drama is definitely one of the most responsible ones for that impact and for that change in music.”

In September 2022, DJ Drama told Atlanta News First that he was busy working on several new projects with hit-makers including wit the legendary Snoop Dogg and frequent collaborator and Atlanta rap legend Young Jeezy. The pair teamed up for the hit album “Sno Fall” released in October of 2022 with the lead single “I Ain’t Gonna Hold You.”

“Drama has done his thing,” T.I. told Atlanta News First in an interview back in November. “He came from the AUC and came down here and went to school. He’s represented himself, he’s represented the city of Atlanta, and Philly [Philadelphia].”

DJ Drama has released dozens of classic mixtapes during the last 20 years and has changed how musicians promote and create music as a whole.

When mixtapes switched over to the online platforms, it took off. Lil Wayne and DJ Drama released 7 Dedication mixtapes together between 2005 and 2017 and each time, the dynamic duo put up massive numbers. The last two Dedication mixtapes, “Dedication 6 and Dedication Reloaded” were released on Christmas 2017 and January 2018 respectively. Each time they were released, the internet crashed because of the millions of fans downloading it at the same time.

DJ Drama recently spoke about his early career working with T.I. and the way that they built a connection while working on music together.

“We knew the importance of mixtapes and flooding the streets because of my rapport with TIP, and his manager at the time Jason Geter,” DJ Drama said. “They were big supporters of Gangsta Grillz. Before T.I., Gangsta Grillz was just like a compilation of the hottest songs in the south. Then, we made the P$C In The Streets Meets Gangsta Grillz. That was the first time that Gangsta Grillz was a mini street album and the only place you can hear it was on that project.”

DJ Drama has teased fans in the past that the dynamic duo are working on the newest installment of the Dedication mixtape series, however no release date has been selected.

