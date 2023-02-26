Black History Month
Crews investigate crash on I-85 north in Atlanta

Police sirens (Generic photo)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are investigating a crash that shut down all lanes on I-85 north near the North Druid Hills Road overpass in Atlanta early Sunday morning.

It is unclear what led up to the crash. Officials have not said if any injuries were reported.

This is an active investigation.

Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

