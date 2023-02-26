Black History Month
Fire at three-story Mountain Park home under investigation

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a three-story home was engulfed in flames in the City of Mountain Park on Saturday evening.

Crews from Roswell, Milton, and Alpharetta responded to a fire at a home. Upon arrival, officials say a resident and a pet were evacuated from the home. The resident has not been identified by officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

