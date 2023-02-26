Fire at three-story Mountain Park home under investigation

MOUNTAIN PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a three-story home was engulfed in flames in the City of Mountain Park on Saturday evening.

Crews from Roswell, Milton, and Alpharetta responded to a fire at a home. Upon arrival, officials say a resident and a pet were evacuated from the home. The resident has not been identified by officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Last night, @RoswellGAFire, @MiltonFire30004, and @AlpharettaDPS responded to a residential fire in the City of Mountain Park. The first arriving units found smoke and fire coming from the roof of the three-story house. One resident and a pet were safely evacuated and the fire… https://t.co/sgNc9hXsfx pic.twitter.com/hw4Tpho8eh — Chief Joe Pennino (@Dr_Pennino) February 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.