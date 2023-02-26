First Alert: Windy Monday on the way after a warm and mainly dry Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Expect more sunshine for your Sunday, but clouds will still dominate. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A stray shower is possible north of Atlanta, but most of us will stay dry.

Monday there is a First Alert for wind. A wind advisory will go into effect at 10 AM tomorrow and last through 7 PM. Winds sustained at 15-25 mph are possible with gusts as high as 40 mph possible.

Showers will also be possible Monday afternoon and evening, but mostly just light rain.

We will stay warm for the work week, with dry conditions returning Tuesday ahead of a weather system that brings rain back Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday are First Alerts for rain, storms, and wind. Rain will start to roll in Wednesday night, but widespread rain will be on the way for both Thursday and Friday.

Friday we will be monitoring closely for severe storms as well, so be sure to circle the end of the week on your calendar and stay tuned for updates as we get a better handle on this next system.

Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. (ANF)

Wind advisory from 10 AM Monday to 7 PM. Wind gusts 40 mph possible. (ANF)

We have a First Alert Thursday night into Friday afternoon as a weather system rolls through. (ANF)

Mostly cloudy today, but a busy week weather wise. (ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.