Hispanic community wants justice for missing men and women

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Dozens of people gathered Saturday to protest and demand justice for missing Hispanic men and women.

The Hispanics United Alliance organized the protest after 16-year-old Susana Morales was murdered.

RELATED: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods.

Gwinnett County police said a Doraville police officer is charged in her death after she was reported missing in 2022 by her family.

“Her family was treated unfairly because they’re Hispanic,” Tannia Zarate, with the Hispanics United Alliance, said. “They labeled her a runaway for six months, she’s underage, if she was a runaway she still should have been searched for.”

The organization is also demanding justice in two other missing persons cases.

25-year-old Selena Garcia disappeared in October, after hanging out with friends in Norcross, according to her sister Zaira Garcia.

She told Atlanta News First that police labeled her sister a runaway, but the family wants the case investigated more.

“She is missing and she doesn’t want to be missing and something happened and we want to know what,” Garcia said. “We want to find her and we do want them to start search parties to look for her.”

The Alliance is also investigating a third case involving 17-year-old Rodrigo Mayen, who was found dead after his family claims they urged police to help search.

The cause of death was an overdose, according to the Alliance, but the family said there’s more to be looked into.

