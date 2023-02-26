Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper Domani Harris talks new music, tours

Photo of Atlanta rapper Domani Harris
Photo of Atlanta rapper Domani Harris(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Talented young Atlanta rapper Domani Harris joined Atlanta News First recently for an exclusive interview where he talked about his new music, upcoming tours, his musical inspiration, and more.

Domani Harris recently released his Wheezy Outta Here produced track titled, “Hi Ya” which is a great song talking about life.

In November, Domani and his father T.I., performed at halftime of an Atlanta Hawks game. It is a special honor that they both enjoyed.

Domani also teased some new music he is working on and his love for skydiving.

In 2018, Domani was featured on the hit song titled, “Family Connect” with his father T.I., and older brother Messiah Harris on T.I.’s album “The L.I.B.R.A Album.” Messiah also produced the song which has had millions of views and showcased Domani’s insightful lyrical content.

In 2019, Domani released his debut album titled, “Skydive”.

Domani is currently on the 2023 Not A Rapper tour, with upcoming dates scheduled in New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta in March.

For more information, click here:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 in custody, truck searched after ‘credible’ bomb threat in Cobb Co.
1 in custody, truck searched after ‘credible’ bomb threat in Cobb Co.
Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.
Celebration of life scheduled for Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.
Flat Creek Floyd
Alligator ‘Flat Creek Floyd’ is back; Georgia officials warn don’t get too close
Police activity at the North Ave. MARTA station.
Police identify 23-year-old man killed outside MARTA station
The man who discovered the body is hoping investigators can determine who she was and what...
Man finds woman’s body along river in West Virginia

Latest News

Photo of legendary Atlanta TV reporter Lo Jelks
Atlanta’s first Black TV reporter Lo Jelks passed away
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Crews investigate crash on I-85 north in Atlanta
2023 Publix Marathon Atlanta
2023 Publix Marathon and Half Marathon races underway in Atlanta
Atlanta metro community rallies to mark 1 year of Russian invasion of Ukraine