Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Investigation underway after person shot in Fulton County

shooting in metro Atlanta
shooting in metro Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot in Fulton County Saturday evening.

Police responded to 109 Parsons St after reports of a person shot.

There is no official word on what led up to this shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevin Nicholas, Antonio Johnson-Irvin and Trey Trevillion (left to right)
3 men arrested in trafficking case of Cobb County girl
Police activity at the North Ave. MARTA station.
Police identify 23-year-old man killed outside MARTA station
The man who discovered the body is hoping investigators can determine who she was and what...
Man finds woman’s body along river in West Virginia
1 in custody, truck searched after ‘credible’ bomb threat in Cobb Co.
1 in custody, truck searched after ‘credible’ bomb threat in Cobb Co.
Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has...
Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter

Latest News

SUSANA MORALES
Hispanic community wants justice for missing men and women
1 year commemoration of a full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine
Atlanta metro community rallies to mark 1 year of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Donald Govan
Mattie’s Call issued for 23-year-old Clayton County man with schizophrenia
Protest for missing Hispanic people