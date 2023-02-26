Investigation underway after person shot in Fulton County
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot in Fulton County Saturday evening.
Police responded to 109 Parsons St after reports of a person shot.
There is no official word on what led up to this shooting.
This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.
