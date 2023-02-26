Black History Month
Male injured after altercation in southwest Atlanta on Saturday

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening.

According to police officials, officers responded to 109 Parsons Place SW after reports of a shooting around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a male with a gunshot wound. The male, who has not been identified, was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators say the victim was shot during an altercation with another male. The shooting remains under investigation.

