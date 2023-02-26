Black History Month
Investigation underway after man shot in Fulton County, police say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Fulton County Sunday evening.

Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that officers responded to 294 Deering Road after reports of a person shot.

There is no official word on what led up to this shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

