Mattie’s Call issued for 23-year-old Clayton County man with schizophrenia

Donald Govan
Donald Govan(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 23-year-old man from Clayton County.

According to police, Donald Govan was last seen in the area of 11205 Tara Blvd in Hampt on Feb.20.

Govan is described as 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. Police say Govan is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and has not taken his medication.

Anyone who has seen Donald Govan is asked to contact Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or dial 911.

