Runners gear up for 2023 Publix Marathon races in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of runners are gearing up for the 2023 Publix Marathon, Half Marathon & 5K in downtown Atlanta on Sunday morning.

The race course takes the runners from Centennial Olympic Park through main roads past historical monuments, stadiums, college campuses, and neighborhoods.

Officials have warned that motorists commuting in or around Atlanta should pay attention to road closures and detours.

If you are driving in Downtown or Midtown this morning, you’re going to want to be aware of road closures because of the 2023 Publix Marathon and Half Marathon 🏃‍♂️ @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/f5hlMy71cI — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) February 26, 2023

The race will include mile markers, fuel, and hydration stations for runners.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.