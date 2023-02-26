Black History Month
Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials in Louisiana confirmed that a Georgia native was reported missing.

Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that Nathan Millard of Walton County was on a work trip visiting Baton Rouge when he went missing.

Officials say he was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday in the downtown area of the city.

He is listed as 5-foot-9 and was last seen wearing a green ball cap, black shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Millard’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

