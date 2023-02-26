Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials in Louisiana confirmed that a Georgia native was reported missing.

Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that Nathan Millard of Walton County was on a work trip visiting Baton Rouge when he went missing.

Officials say he was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday in the downtown area of the city.

He is listed as 5-foot-9 and was last seen wearing a green ball cap, black shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Millard’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

