15-year-old taken to hospital after shooting on Oakland Lane

Oakland Lane shooting
Oakland Lane shooting
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old boy was shot in Fulton County Sunday evening.

According to Atlanta police, officers responded to 1185 Oakland Lane in reference to a male shot. When they arrived on the scene, a teen with a gunshot wound was located. The victim was later transported to the hospital.

There is no official word on what led up to this shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

