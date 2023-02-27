15-year-old taken to hospital after shooting on Oakland Lane

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old boy was shot in Fulton County Sunday evening.

According to Atlanta police, officers responded to 1185 Oakland Lane in reference to a male shot. When they arrived on the scene, a teen with a gunshot wound was located. The victim was later transported to the hospital.

There is no official word on what led up to this shooting.

This is an active investigation.

