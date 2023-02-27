Black History Month
56-year-old man killed in Bibb County motorcycle crash

(ARC Images)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a car at a Bibb County intersection.

56-year-old John William Vinson III crashed his motorcycle into a car at the intersection of Mercer University Drive and Arlington Park. Vinson was reportedly heading east on Mercer University Drive, while the other car was turning onto the street. Vinson was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

