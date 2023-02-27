70-year-old man with dementia reported missing in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for missing 70-year-old Jesse Smith from DeKalb County.

Police say Smith suffers from dementia and was last seen on 2136 Brannen Road around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Smith is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 212 pounds. He has black-gray hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on Smith’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.