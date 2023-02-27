Black History Month
Actor Malik Yoba teaching young people the value of real estate

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Malik Yoba is an award-winning, philanthropist and founder of Yoba Development.

Yoba is known for his popular roles as NYPD Detective J.C. Williams on New York Undercover and as Yul Brenner in the film Cool Runnings.

His company Yoba Development was introduced in 2017 to help young people with resources and access to the real estate market.

Yoba sat down with Atlanta News First to talk about the importance of building wealth.

