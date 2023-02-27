Advance voting underway for the new city of Mableton

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Advance voting began Monday in metro Atlanta’s latest community to incorporate, the new city of Mableton in Cobb County.

The city’s official election day is set for March 21, but advance voting is being held at two locations and will continue through March 17.

Voters will choose a mayor and six council members. The first council will serve staggered terms. Three of the initial council members will serve from March 2023-December 2025, and the other three will serve from March 2023-December 2027. After that initial council, they will serve four-year terms.

Advance voting is being held at the Mable House Arts Center at 5239 Floyd Road and the South Cobb Community Center at 620 Lions Club Drive. Hours are Feb. 27-March 3, 7a.m. to 7 p.m.; March 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; March 6-10, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; March 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; March 13-17, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mableton’s charter, as approved by the last Georgia General Assembly, provides for the appointment of a city manager for the city’s day-to-day operations, a municipal court and its judge, a city attorney, and a city clerk. The city council can determine what other positions need to be created for the new city.

Mableton will provide for its own law enforcement; fire protection and fire safety; road and street construction or maintenance; solid waste management; water supply or distribution or both; wastewater treatment; stormwater collection and disposal; electric or gas utility service; enforcement of building, housing, plumbing, electrical, and other similar codes; planning and zoning; and recreational facilities.

