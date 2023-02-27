Black History Month
Area near Lenox Square Mall evacuated after gas leak reported

Photo of Lenox Square Mall
Photo of Lenox Square Mall(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The area near the Lenox Square Mall has been evacuated by authorities after a gas leak was reported at a restaurant inside the mall.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department officials, crews are responding to “high gas readings in the food court. Firefighters have evacuated the area.”

Authorities responded to the area of 3393 Peachtree Rd. NE at the Popeyes restaurant in the Lenox Square Mall food court after reports of a gas leak.

According to officials, “Atlanta Gas Light responded to a gas leak this afternoon at the Popeyes restaurant in the Lenox Square Mall food court. A contractor unrelated to Atlanta Gas Light was working on equipment inside the restaurant earlier today, which led to the gas leak. Atlanta Gas Light crews responded and safely turned off the gas and secured the area. The safety of our employees and our customers is always our number one value.”

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the gas leak remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

