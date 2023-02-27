Atlanta program encourages black youth to enter technology field

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - M.T. Strickland, the co-founder and CEO of Atlanta data analytics company ‘Metric Mate,’ remembers feeling disheartened at the lack of diversity in the technology sector, especially in leadership roles.

“Representation is a big part of making sure people feel comfortable expressing themselves and knowing they have advocates,” Strickland said.

Strickland would go on to create an app. which analyzes, tracks, and monitors the data from your workouts. He wants to be a role model for others who look like him.

“Being able to share their experiences is the best way for people to understand this could be a part of my future,” he said.

According to consulting firm ‘McKinsey and Company,’ black people make up 12 percent of the U.S. work force but only 8 percent of employees in tech jobs. And even as technology jobs are expected to grow by 14 percent by 2032, the company says Black tech talent is expected to grow by just 8 percent in that same period.

‘The Hidden Genius Project,’ a non-profit founded in Oakland, California, is working to change that. It has served over 10,000 youth of color and now, the program is coming to Atlanta.

“Black boys, young men, and people of color have often and always been overlooked for opportunities,” said Denzel Russell, a spokesperson for the non-profit.

Russell says the 15-month program, which is free of charge, gives high school students the technical and leadership skills they need to bridge that divide.

“If you’re excluding a certain demographic, overlooking them, how are you best serving, providing products meeting everyone’s needs,” he said.

The program will start in Atlanta this summer.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.