Bill could help military families transfer to Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On average, an American military family moves every two or three years. Military spouses have to find work quickly. If their profession requires a license they could wait weeks or months to get get back to work.

In Georgia, there are nine military bases that employ more than 50,000 active duty military members.

The Freedom to Work Act, sponsored by Republican State Senator Larry Walker, would allow for reciprocity for licenses to transfer across state lines. He said that military families should have to wait weeks or months to start earning a second income.

“I don’t know very many people who can be out of work for 90, 120, 180 days. licenses ought to be portable like your driver’s license,” said Walker.

Occupational licenses are required for jobs like - nursing, dentistry, and hairdressing. Roughly half of the 25,000 military spouses in Georgia, work in a profession requiring licenses. State license boards approve of someone’s skill requirements on a case-by-case basis and Walker said sometimes spouses have to start from square 1.

“It’s slowing down our economy and hurting our citizens,” said Walker.

Senator Jon Ossoff helped pass a similar act in the U-S senate earlier this year- The Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act -- which will recognize licenses for military spouses in all professions- except law.

“Military spouses shouldn’t have to sacrifice the ability to earn a living and, and access employment opportunities because their spouse and their family move under orders,” said Ossoff.

This bill is running out of time. Even though this bill does have bipartisan support, it will need to be heard by the end of this week before Crossover Day on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.