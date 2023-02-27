Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pa. bans people under 16 without adult

FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A management at a Pennsylvania location said they had contemplated long...
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A management at a Pennsylvania location said they had contemplated long and hard but decided it was time to institute the ban.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (Gray News) – A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pennsylvania announced it would no longer allow children and teens under 16 to dine there without supervision.

The Royersford location said in a Facebook post that they made the decision after groups of young people had often been loud, used explicit language, mistreated property and disrespected employees.

The post said management had contemplated long and hard but decided it was time to institute the ban.

“Parents, we are not blaming you,” it stated. “Children and teens are learning to navigate the world free from supervision and often push the boundaries. We simply can’t let them push those boundaries anymore at our restaurant.

“We encourage you to talk to your children and ask about behaviors they have seen and perhaps participated in.”

They said at least part of the issue stemmed from children and teens being dropped off at a nearby “bounce park” for hours, with groups of them coming from there to the restaurant.

People under 16 will still be allowed to order food to go.

“To those unaccompanied children and teens that have visited us and acted appropriately, we thank you,” management stated. “But we also apologize. Due to the numerous extreme behaviors of many of your peers, we must make a blanket rule covering anyone under the age of 16.”

The post has gotten hundreds of comments, with a large majority supporting the ban.

“I can tell this was well thought out,” one person wrote. “Your post is very well written. I don’t blame you for making this decision, however difficult it may be. Thanks for thinking about the families.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flat Creek Floyd
Alligator ‘Flat Creek Floyd’ is back; Georgia officials warn don’t get too close
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police identify 42-year-old woman shot and killed in southeast Atlanta
1 in custody, truck searched after ‘credible’ bomb threat in Cobb Co.
1 in custody, truck searched after ‘credible’ bomb threat in Cobb Co.
Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.
Celebration of life scheduled for Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.

Latest News

A series of allegations against a former South Fulton police officer is just the latest problem...
South Fulton faces pattern of ‘hostile’ allegations
Donor runners and a recipient with the Piedmont transplant team
Kidney donors run Publix Marathon to inspire others to give ‘the gift of life’
Severe weather has caused massive damage in Norman, Oklahoma.
RAW: Cars, homes damaged in Oklahoma
Official picture of 60th mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
Former Atlanta Mayor leaving White House job
Kidney donors run Publix Marathon to inspire others to give ‘the gift of life’
Kidney donors run Publix Marathon to inspire others to give ‘the gift of life’